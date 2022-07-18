National Bankshares Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.99.

TSE PSK traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 476,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,952. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,742,047.76. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

