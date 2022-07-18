National Bankshares Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$10.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.35. 5,026,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

