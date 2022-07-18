National Bankshares Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

CR stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.76. 486,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.80.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$130.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,487,391.75.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

