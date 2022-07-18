Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Natus Medical by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

