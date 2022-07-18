Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 123,780 shares.The stock last traded at $10.96 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $842.03 million, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

