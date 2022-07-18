Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 56,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,247,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

