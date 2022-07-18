Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 18th

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$20.65 and a 12 month high of C$40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBLY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

