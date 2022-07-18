NEST Protocol Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $94.75 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.18 or 0.99997760 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

