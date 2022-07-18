Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.74 or 1.00254639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00042864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

