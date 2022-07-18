Nestree Hits Market Capitalization of $25.16 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.74 or 1.00254639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00042864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

