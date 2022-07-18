Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004091 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00105023 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.