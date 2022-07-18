New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
New Age Metals Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 142,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
New Age Metals Company Profile
