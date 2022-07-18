New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

New Age Metals Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 142,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

