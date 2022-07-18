New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,584. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.