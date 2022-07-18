New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,584. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

