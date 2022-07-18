Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,006. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $704.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

