NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Update

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NEXI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Grant Verstandig acquired 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,038,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 117,924 shares of company stock valued at $255,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

NexImmune Stock Down 11.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $802,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $517,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.62. 2,682,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

