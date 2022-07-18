Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $365.35 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $365.35 million and $13.10 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

