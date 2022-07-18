NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. 60,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.