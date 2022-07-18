Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $22.90 on Monday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

