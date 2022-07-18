Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nightfood Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 147,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,320. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

