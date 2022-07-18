Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Update

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NINTF stock remained flat at 2.35 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Ninety One Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 3.00.
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
