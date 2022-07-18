Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

