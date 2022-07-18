Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOG traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 777,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

