Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.29. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,875. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.