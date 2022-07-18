Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

