Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.