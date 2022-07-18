Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

