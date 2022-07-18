Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

