Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 477.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

