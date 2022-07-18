Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $84.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

