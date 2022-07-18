Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $84.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.