Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after buying an additional 5,671,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after buying an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

