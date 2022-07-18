Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

