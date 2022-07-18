Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

