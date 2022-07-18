NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stake Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,540. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

