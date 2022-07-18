Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.