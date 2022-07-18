Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 281,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,780,129 shares.The stock last traded at $75.58 and had previously closed at $73.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $418,452,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

