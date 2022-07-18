Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.
NYSE JRS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.29. 123,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
