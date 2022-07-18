Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

BXMX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 169,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,419. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 639,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 462,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

