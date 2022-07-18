NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 575,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

