Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,829 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $646,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.22. 996,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,452,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

