Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 0.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

