OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $534,974.92 and $5,257.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

