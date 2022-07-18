OctoFi One Day Volume Reaches $43,413.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00007139 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $43,413.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

