ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ODP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.87.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ODP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth about $7,217,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

