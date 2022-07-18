ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $31.51

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $34.00. ODP shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 1,210 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
ODP Stock Up 11.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of ODP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
