Offshift Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $176,549.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 130.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,065.63 or 0.99976000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00042930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.