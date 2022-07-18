OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
ONCS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.