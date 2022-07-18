OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

ONCS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

