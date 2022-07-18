OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 433,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,464. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

About OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.