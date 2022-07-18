OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 433,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,464. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.