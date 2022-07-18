Onooks Market Cap Hits $4.06 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $74,235.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
