Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $213.37 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $213.37 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00104935 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00268013 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

