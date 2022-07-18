Oppenheimer Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,004.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.